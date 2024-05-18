Advanced Drainage Systems (NYSE:WMS) Price Target Raised to $200.00 at Robert W. Baird

Advanced Drainage Systems (NYSE:WMS – Free Report) had its price objective raised by Robert W. Baird from $192.00 to $200.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the construction company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on WMS. Northcoast Research assumed coverage on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. They issued a buy rating and a $190.00 price objective on the stock. Stephens increased their price target on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems from $182.00 to $193.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday. StockNews.com raised shares of Advanced Drainage Systems from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Oppenheimer upped their target price on Advanced Drainage Systems from $172.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price target on Advanced Drainage Systems from $160.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $175.00.

Get Advanced Drainage Systems alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on WMS

Advanced Drainage Systems Price Performance

Shares of NYSE WMS traded up $1.69 during trading on Friday, hitting $174.13. 688,170 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 428,322. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $166.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $146.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 2.96 and a quick ratio of 2.04. The company has a market cap of $13.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.04, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.51. Advanced Drainage Systems has a 1 year low of $89.20 and a 1 year high of $184.27.

Advanced Drainage Systems (NYSE:WMS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 16th. The construction company reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $653.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $611.99 million. Advanced Drainage Systems had a return on equity of 46.93% and a net margin of 17.74%. The company’s revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.06 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Advanced Drainage Systems will post 6.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Advanced Drainage Systems Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Investors of record on Friday, May 31st will be paid a $0.16 dividend. This is a positive change from Advanced Drainage Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 31st. Advanced Drainage Systems’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8.70%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Advanced Drainage Systems news, EVP Michael G. Huebert sold 10,000 shares of Advanced Drainage Systems stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.52, for a total value of $1,635,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 13,450 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,199,344. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Advanced Drainage Systems news, Director Ross M. Jones sold 762,895 shares of Advanced Drainage Systems stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.00, for a total value of $124,351,885.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 70,749 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,532,087. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Michael G. Huebert sold 10,000 shares of Advanced Drainage Systems stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.52, for a total value of $1,635,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 13,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,199,344. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.79% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Advanced Drainage Systems

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Advanced Drainage Systems by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,265,169 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,251,353,000 after purchasing an additional 395,099 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its position in Advanced Drainage Systems by 13.3% during the 3rd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,445,326 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $164,521,000 after purchasing an additional 169,517 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in Advanced Drainage Systems by 8.1% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,385,780 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $157,743,000 after purchasing an additional 104,272 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners increased its position in Advanced Drainage Systems by 15.9% during the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,299,489 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $182,737,000 after purchasing an additional 178,720 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its position in Advanced Drainage Systems by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,162,388 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $200,210,000 after purchasing an additional 4,100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.83% of the company’s stock.

Advanced Drainage Systems Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets thermoplastic corrugated pipes and related water management products, and drainage solutions for use in the construction and agriculture marketplaces in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through Pipe, International, Infiltrator, and Allied Products & Other segments.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Advanced Drainage Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advanced Drainage Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.