Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) Trading 3.7% Higher

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Free Report)’s share price was up 3.7% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $165.57 and last traded at $165.54. Approximately 25,498,760 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 63% from the average daily volume of 68,348,172 shares. The stock had previously closed at $159.67.

Several research firms recently commented on AMD. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $174.00 to $162.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. DZ Bank raised Advanced Micro Devices from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $190.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. KeyCorp decreased their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $270.00 to $230.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Northland Securities raised Advanced Micro Devices from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $195.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $205.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twenty-eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $185.26.

Advanced Micro Devices Trading Up 1.1 %

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $167.27 and its 200-day moving average is $155.72. The company has a market cap of $265.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 241.87, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a current ratio of 2.64, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $5.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.48 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 5.72% and a net margin of 4.89%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.43 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 2.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 125,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.13, for a total value of $24,391,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,222,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $628,753,739.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Advanced Micro Devices news, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 125,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.13, for a total value of $24,391,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,222,230 shares in the company, valued at $628,753,739.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Joseph A. Householder sold 6,572 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.08, for a total value of $1,367,501.76. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,197 shares in the company, valued at $457,151.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 165,650 shares of company stock worth $31,761,199. 0.73% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMD. Wahed Invest LLC lifted its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 12.4% in the 1st quarter. Wahed Invest LLC now owns 30,615 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $5,526,000 after purchasing an additional 3,372 shares in the last quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI increased its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 49.0% in the first quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI now owns 7,126 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,286,000 after purchasing an additional 2,345 shares during the last quarter. Artal Group S.A. lifted its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 80.0% in the first quarter. Artal Group S.A. now owns 4,500 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $812,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Rokos Capital Management LLP bought a new position in Advanced Micro Devices during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,212,000. Finally, Heartland Bank & Trust Co grew its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 44.9% during the 1st quarter. Heartland Bank & Trust Co now owns 6,275 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,133,000 after buying an additional 1,943 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.34% of the company’s stock.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates through Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

