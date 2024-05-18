Advantage Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:ADV) Short Interest Up 6.3% in April

Advantage Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:ADV – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 7,780,000 shares, a growth of 6.3% from the April 15th total of 7,320,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 734,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 10.6 days. Approximately 33.6% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Advantage Solutions Price Performance

ADV stock opened at $3.37 on Friday. Advantage Solutions has a 12 month low of $1.69 and a 12 month high of $4.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $4.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.69. The stock has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a PE ratio of -48.14 and a beta of 1.57.

Advantage Solutions (NASDAQ:ADV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.24). Advantage Solutions had a negative net margin of 0.36% and a negative return on equity of 5.26%. The company had revenue of $879.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $893.04 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.15) EPS.

Insider Activity

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Advantage Solutions

In related news, COO Jack Anthony Pestello purchased 10,000 shares of Advantage Solutions stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $3.87 per share, for a total transaction of $38,700.00. Following the acquisition, the chief operating officer now owns 146,279 shares in the company, valued at approximately $566,099.73. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Insiders own 6.20% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Innealta Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Advantage Solutions during the 1st quarter worth approximately $97,000. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Advantage Solutions by 11.1% during the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 112,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $486,000 after acquiring an additional 11,204 shares in the last quarter. Atairos Partners GP Inc. raised its stake in shares of Advantage Solutions by 16.9% during the 1st quarter. Atairos Partners GP Inc. now owns 4,971,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,526,000 after acquiring an additional 717,714 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Advantage Solutions by 22.4% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 25,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after acquiring an additional 4,584 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Advantage Solutions during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Institutional investors own 49.82% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Advantage Solutions from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $3.43.

Advantage Solutions Company Profile

Advantage Solutions Inc provides business solutions to consumer goods manufacturers and retailers in North America and internationally. It operates in two segments, Sales and Marketing. The Sales segment offers brand-centric services, such as headquarter relationship management; analytics, insights, and intelligence; and brand-centric merchandising services.

