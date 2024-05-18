African Agriculture (NASDAQ:AAGR) & Adecoagro (NYSE:AGRO) Critical Survey

African Agriculture (NASDAQ:AAGR – Get Free Report) and Adecoagro (NYSE:AGRO – Get Free Report) are both small-cap consumer staples companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, earnings, valuation, dividends, institutional ownership and risk.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares African Agriculture and Adecoagro’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Get African Agriculture alerts:

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio African Agriculture $1.82 million 1.92 -$43.06 million N/A N/A Adecoagro $1.30 billion 0.83 $226.29 million $2.11 4.89

Adecoagro has higher revenue and earnings than African Agriculture.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets African Agriculture N/A N/A -155.03% Adecoagro 17.42% 10.86% 4.23%

Volatility & Risk

This table compares African Agriculture and Adecoagro’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

African Agriculture has a beta of -0.81, meaning that its share price is 181% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Adecoagro has a beta of 1.12, meaning that its share price is 12% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for African Agriculture and Adecoagro, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score African Agriculture 0 0 0 0 N/A Adecoagro 1 1 2 0 2.25

Adecoagro has a consensus price target of $12.17, suggesting a potential upside of 17.84%. Given Adecoagro’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Adecoagro is more favorable than African Agriculture.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

20.5% of African Agriculture shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 45.3% of Adecoagro shares are held by institutional investors. 48.4% of African Agriculture shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 6.7% of Adecoagro shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Adecoagro beats African Agriculture on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About African Agriculture

(Get Free Report)

African Agriculture Holdings Inc., a food security company, engages in operating a commercial-scale alfalfa farm on the African continent. The company is based in New York, New York. African Agriculture Holdings Inc. operates as a subsidiary of Global Commodities & Investments Ltd.

About Adecoagro

(Get Free Report)

Adecoagro S.A. operates as an agro-industrial company in South America. The company mainly operates through three segments: Farming; Sugar, Ethanol and Energy; and Land Transformation. It engages in farming crops, rice and other agricultural products, dairy operations, and land transformation activities, as well as sugar, ethanol, and energy production activities. The company is involved in the planting, harvesting, and sale of grains, oilseeds, and fibers, including wheat, corn, soybeans, peanuts, cotton, sunflowers, and others; provision of grain warehousing/conditioning, handling, and drying services to third parties; and purchase and sale of crops produced by third parties. It also plants, harvests, processes, and markets rice; and produces and sells raw milk, UHT, cheese, and powder milk. In addition, the company engages in the cultivating and transforming of sugarcane into ethanol, sugar, and electricity. Further, it is involved in the identification and acquisition of underdeveloped and undermanaged farmland, and the realization of value through the strategic disposition of assets. Adecoagro S.A. was founded in 2002 and is based in Luxembourg, Luxembourg.

Receive News & Ratings for African Agriculture Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for African Agriculture and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.