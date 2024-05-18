Agape ATP (NASDAQ:ATPC) and InnovAge (NASDAQ:INNV) Critical Review

Agape ATP (NASDAQ:ATPC – Get Free Report) and InnovAge (NASDAQ:INNV – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, dividends, earnings, analyst recommendations, profitability and risk.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Agape ATP and InnovAge’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Agape ATP $1.43 million 13.71 -$2.10 million ($0.02) -12.75 InnovAge $688.09 million 0.73 -$40.67 million ($0.24) -15.42

Agape ATP has higher earnings, but lower revenue than InnovAge. InnovAge is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Agape ATP, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Profitability

0.0% of Agape ATP shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 12.3% of InnovAge shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.4% of InnovAge shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Agape ATP and InnovAge’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Agape ATP -173.63% -102.90% -67.59% InnovAge -4.16% -10.51% -5.67%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings for Agape ATP and InnovAge, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Agape ATP 0 0 0 0 N/A InnovAge 0 2 0 0 2.00

InnovAge has a consensus target price of $6.50, suggesting a potential upside of 75.68%. Given InnovAge’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe InnovAge is more favorable than Agape ATP.

Summary

InnovAge beats Agape ATP on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Agape ATP

Agape ATP Corporation, an investment holding company, supplies health and wellness products and health solution advisory services in Malaysia. The company offers three series of programs that consist of various services and products under the ATP Zeta Health Program, ÉNERGÉTIQUE, and BEAUNIQUE names. Its products include ATP1s Survivor Select that contains various essential nutrients required by the human body to maintain normal metabolism; ATP2 Energized Mineral Concentrate, a nutritional supplement, which supports and enhances nutritional biochemical activities; ATP3 Ionized Cal-Mag, a calcium and magnesium minerals supplement; ATP4 Omega Blend, an oil blend that provides a bio-effective balance of essential fatty acids, omega 3, and omega 6; ATP5 BetaMaxx, a natural immune enhancer; AGN-Vege Fruit Fiber, a nutrition-based formulation for intestines and stomach; AGP1 Iron to improve iron deficiency anemia; and YFA-Young Formula, an anti-aging and youthful maintenance supplement. The company also provides BEAUNIQUE Mito+, an antioxidant drink for cellular, immune, metabolic, brain, and skin health; and ORYC-Organic Youth Care Cleansing Bar, an organic cleansing soap for the skin. In addition, it offers N°1 Med-Hydration, a mask that enhances skin moisture and luminosity; N°2 Med-Whitening, a mask for boosting skin moisture level and protecting skin against UV radiation; N°3 Med-Firming, which provides protection and maintenance of the basal skin collagen production; ÉNERGÉTIQUE hyaluronic acid serum; and ÉNERGÉTIQUE mousse facial cleanser, as well as Trim+, which inhibits the activities of carbohydrates digestive enzymes that result in a reduction of the breakdown and absorption of sugars. Further, the company engages in wholesaling of health and wellness products; and wellness and wellbeing lifestyle promotion services, as well as provision of complementary health therapies. The company was incorporated in 2016 and is headquartered in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia.

About InnovAge

InnovAge Holding Corp. manages and provides a range of medical and ancillary services for seniors in need of care and support to live independently in their homes and communities. The company manages its business through Program of All-Inclusive Care for the Elderly (PACE) approach. It also offers in-home care services consisting of skilled, unskilled, and personal care; in-center services, such as primary care, physical therapy, occupational therapy, speech therapy, dental services, mental health and psychiatric services, meals, and activities; transportation to the PACE center and third-party medical appointments; and care management. The company serves participants in the United States; and operates PACE centers in Colorado, California, New Mexico, Pennsylvania, and Virginia. The company was formerly known as TCO Group Holdings, Inc. and changed its name to InnovAge Holding Corp. in January 2021. InnovAge Holding Corp. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Denver, Colorado.

