Agilysys (NASDAQ:AGYS) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC reiterated their buy rating on shares of Agilysys (NASDAQ:AGYS – Free Report) in a research report report published on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $100.00 price target on the software maker’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Agilysys from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $95.00.

NASDAQ:AGYS opened at $99.94 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $81.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $83.16. Agilysys has a 52 week low of $63.08 and a 52 week high of $100.20. The stock has a market cap of $2.73 billion, a PE ratio of 31.63 and a beta of 0.68.

Agilysys (NASDAQ:AGYS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 13th. The software maker reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $62.22 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $61.95 million. Agilysys had a return on equity of 15.52% and a net margin of 36.30%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.26 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Agilysys will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Arizona State Retirement System grew its position in Agilysys by 2.0% in the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 6,502 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $430,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. RiverPark Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Agilysys by 53.2% in the 4th quarter. RiverPark Advisors LLC now owns 383 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its position in shares of Agilysys by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 18,369 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,558,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Agilysys by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,490 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $294,000 after buying an additional 204 shares during the period. Finally, Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund lifted its position in Agilysys by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 11,791 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,000,000 after buying an additional 306 shares during the last quarter. 88.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Agilysys, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a developer and marketer of hardware and software products and services to the hospitality industry in North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and India. It offers point of sale, property management systems, inventory and procurement, payments, activity scheduling, reservations management, and related solutions to enhance guest experience.

