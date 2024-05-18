AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC) Shares Sold by Equity Investment Corp

Equity Investment Corp trimmed its stake in shares of AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC – Free Report) by 6.8% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 5,913,432 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 430,543 shares during the quarter. Equity Investment Corp’s holdings in AGNC Investment were worth $58,011,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Park Avenue Securities LLC acquired a new stake in AGNC Investment in the third quarter valued at approximately $223,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its holdings in AGNC Investment by 15.1% in the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 142,474 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,345,000 after purchasing an additional 18,669 shares during the period. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AGNC Investment in the third quarter worth approximately $121,000. M&T Bank Corp boosted its stake in shares of AGNC Investment by 6.8% in the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 23,078 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $218,000 after acquiring an additional 1,477 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of AGNC Investment by 6.9% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 235,879 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,227,000 after acquiring an additional 15,201 shares during the last quarter. 38.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get AGNC Investment alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at AGNC Investment

In related news, Director Paul E. Mullings sold 5,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.40, for a total value of $50,760.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 111,827 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,051,173.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, Director Frances Spark sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.35, for a total value of $46,750.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 75,545 shares in the company, valued at approximately $706,345.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Paul E. Mullings sold 5,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.40, for a total value of $50,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 111,827 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,051,173.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 15,900 shares of company stock worth $149,030 over the last quarter. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AGNC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on AGNC Investment from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Jonestrading lowered their price target on AGNC Investment from $10.75 to $10.25 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Barclays lifted their price target on AGNC Investment from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of AGNC Investment in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded AGNC Investment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AGNC Investment presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.79.

View Our Latest Report on AGNC Investment

AGNC Investment Trading Up 0.1 %

NASDAQ:AGNC traded up $0.01 on Friday, reaching $9.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,257,698 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,625,769. AGNC Investment Corp. has a 12-month low of $6.81 and a 12-month high of $10.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a market cap of $7.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.88 and a beta of 1.45. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $9.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.41.

AGNC Investment (NASDAQ:AGNC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.02. AGNC Investment had a return on equity of 27.14% and a net margin of 32.12%. The company had revenue of $642.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $568.38 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.70 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that AGNC Investment Corp. will post 2.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AGNC Investment Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a may 24 dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 31st will be given a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 31st. This represents a yield of 14.9%. AGNC Investment’s dividend payout ratio is currently 158.24%.

AGNC Investment Profile

(Free Report)

AGNC Investment Corp., formerly American Capital Agency Corp., is a real estate investment trust. The Company invests in agency residential mortgage-backed securities on a leveraged basis. Its investments consist of residential mortgage pass-through securities and collateralized mortgage obligations (CMOs) for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by a government-sponsored enterprise, such as the Federal National Mortgage Association (Fannie Mae) and the Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation (Freddie Mac), or by the United States Government agency, such as the Government National Mortgage Association (Ginnie Mae) (collectively, GSEs).

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AGNC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for AGNC Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AGNC Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.