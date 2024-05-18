Akoya Biosciences, Inc. Forecasted to Earn Q2 2024 Earnings of ($0.28) Per Share (NASDAQ:AKYA)

Akoya Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKYA – Free Report) – Capital One Financial lowered their Q2 2024 EPS estimates for shares of Akoya Biosciences in a research note issued on Monday, May 13th. Capital One Financial analyst T. Chiang now expects that the company will earn ($0.28) per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of ($0.26). The consensus estimate for Akoya Biosciences’ current full-year earnings is ($0.87) per share. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for Akoya Biosciences’ Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.11) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($0.94) EPS.

Akoya Biosciences (NASDAQ:AKYA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 4th. The company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $26.49 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.12 million. Akoya Biosciences had a negative return on equity of 111.80% and a negative net margin of 72.68%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.50) earnings per share.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on AKYA. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on shares of Akoya Biosciences from $10.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Akoya Biosciences from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. UBS Group lifted their target price on Akoya Biosciences from $7.00 to $7.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. Finally, BTIG Research lowered their price target on Akoya Biosciences from $9.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Akoya Biosciences currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.79.

NASDAQ AKYA opened at $2.85 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.94, a current ratio of 3.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33. Akoya Biosciences has a 52 week low of $2.65 and a 52 week high of $8.80. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.64. The firm has a market cap of $140.76 million, a PE ratio of -1.94 and a beta of 1.52.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AKYA. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC purchased a new position in Akoya Biosciences in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,724,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Akoya Biosciences by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,454,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,821,000 after purchasing an additional 46,131 shares in the last quarter. Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC increased its holdings in Akoya Biosciences by 28.4% during the 4th quarter. Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC now owns 674,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,293,000 after purchasing an additional 149,164 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in Akoya Biosciences by 291.0% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 10,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 7,746 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in shares of Akoya Biosciences by 176.0% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 115,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $564,000 after buying an additional 73,737 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.42% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Brian Mckelligon sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.97, for a total value of $37,275.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 231,868 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,152,383.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 7.30% of the company’s stock.

Akoya Biosciences, Inc, a life sciences technology company, provides spatial biology solutions focused on transforming discovery and clinical research in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers PhenoCycler instrument, a compact bench-top fluidics system that integrates with a companion microscope to automate image acquisition; and PhenoImager platform that enables researchers to visualize, analyze, quantify, and phenotype cells in situ, in fresh frozen or FFPE tissue sections, and tissue microarrays utilizing an automated and high-throughput workflow.

