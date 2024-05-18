Akoya Biosciences (NASDAQ:AKYA) Price Target Cut to $6.00 by Analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group

Akoya Biosciences (NASDAQ:AKYA – Free Report) had its price objective cut by Canaccord Genuity Group from $10.00 to $6.00 in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on AKYA. BTIG Research dropped their price target on Akoya Biosciences from $9.00 to $6.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. UBS Group increased their target price on Akoya Biosciences from $7.00 to $7.50 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Akoya Biosciences from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Akoya Biosciences has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $7.79.

Akoya Biosciences stock opened at $2.85 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33, a current ratio of 3.07 and a quick ratio of 2.94. Akoya Biosciences has a 12 month low of $2.65 and a 12 month high of $8.80. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $4.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.64. The company has a market cap of $140.76 million, a PE ratio of -1.94 and a beta of 1.52.

Akoya Biosciences (NASDAQ:AKYA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 4th. The company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $26.49 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.12 million. Akoya Biosciences had a negative net margin of 72.68% and a negative return on equity of 111.80%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.50) EPS. Research analysts expect that Akoya Biosciences will post -0.87 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Brian Mckelligon sold 7,500 shares of Akoya Biosciences stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.97, for a total transaction of $37,275.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 231,868 shares in the company, valued at $1,152,383.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 7.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Akoya Biosciences by 10,169.5% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,059 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 6,000 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in Akoya Biosciences by 291.0% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 10,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 7,746 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its position in shares of Akoya Biosciences by 176.0% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 115,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $564,000 after purchasing an additional 73,737 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Akoya Biosciences by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 129,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $602,000 after purchasing an additional 7,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Akoya Biosciences by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 132,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $618,000 after purchasing an additional 10,233 shares in the last quarter. 79.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Akoya Biosciences, Inc, a life sciences technology company, provides spatial biology solutions focused on transforming discovery and clinical research in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers PhenoCycler instrument, a compact bench-top fluidics system that integrates with a companion microscope to automate image acquisition; and PhenoImager platform that enables researchers to visualize, analyze, quantify, and phenotype cells in situ, in fresh frozen or FFPE tissue sections, and tissue microarrays utilizing an automated and high-throughput workflow.

