Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 6,620,000 shares, an increase of 5.9% from the April 15th total of 6,250,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,230,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.0 days.

ALK stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $43.29. 1,686,948 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,788,397. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.15, a P/E/G ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.60. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $42.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $38.64. Alaska Air Group has a 1 year low of $30.75 and a 1 year high of $57.18.

Alaska Air Group (NYSE:ALK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The transportation company reported ($0.92) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.09) by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $2.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.18 billion. Alaska Air Group had a net margin of 2.34% and a return on equity of 13.54%. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.62) EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Alaska Air Group will post 4.68 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Andrew R. Harrison sold 6,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.36, for a total transaction of $249,340.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,048 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $999,201.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Company insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its stake in Alaska Air Group by 215.8% during the fourth quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 761 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 520 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its stake in Alaska Air Group by 255.5% during the 4th quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 775 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 557 shares in the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. lifted its stake in Alaska Air Group by 456.1% during the 3rd quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 912 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 748 shares in the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Alaska Air Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP grew its position in Alaska Air Group by 63.4% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,297 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 503 shares in the last quarter. 81.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ALK has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Evercore ISI increased their target price on Alaska Air Group from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Alaska Air Group from $50.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 19th. StockNews.com raised shares of Alaska Air Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 19th. UBS Group assumed coverage on Alaska Air Group in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $54.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Susquehanna increased their target price on Alaska Air Group from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 19th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.60.

Alaska Air Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates airlines. It operates through three segments: Mainline, Regional, and Horizon. The company offers scheduled air transportation services on Boeing jet aircraft for passengers and cargo in the United States, and in parts of Canada, Mexico, Costa Rica, Belize, Guatemala, and the Bahamas; and for passengers across a shorter distance network within the United States, Canada, and Mexico.

