Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE) Short Interest Update

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,540,000 shares, a growth of 6.6% from the April 15th total of 4,260,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 932,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.9 days.

Insider Transactions at Alexandria Real Estate Equities

In related news, CEO Peter M. Moglia sold 3,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.90, for a total value of $393,280.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 249,683 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,686,040.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Peter M. Moglia sold 3,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.90, for a total value of $393,280.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 249,683 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,686,040.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Joel S. Marcus sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.92, for a total value of $891,900.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 429,538 shares in the company, valued at $51,080,658.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.15% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Alexandria Real Estate Equities

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ARE. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 63,703 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,377,000 after purchasing an additional 2,322 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC purchased a new position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities in the 3rd quarter worth about $223,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 16,608 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,662,000 after acquiring an additional 433 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 9.5% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 13,182 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,320,000 after acquiring an additional 1,146 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC grew its stake in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 114.0% in the third quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 28,860 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,889,000 after acquiring an additional 15,377 shares during the period. 96.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ARE. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $140.00 target price on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $140.00 target price on the stock. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $140.00 price target on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $137.00 to $132.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Alexandria Real Estate Equities from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Alexandria Real Estate Equities currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $136.75.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Stock Up 0.1 %

Alexandria Real Estate Equities stock traded up $0.11 on Friday, hitting $124.17. 486,598 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 786,372. The company has a current ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $122.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $119.60. The firm has a market cap of $21.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 116.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.07. Alexandria Real Estate Equities has a 1 year low of $90.73 and a 1 year high of $135.45.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 28th were given a $1.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $5.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.09%. Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s dividend payout ratio is currently 474.77%.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Company Profile

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc (NYSE: ARE), an S&P 500 company, is a best-in-class, mission-driven life science REIT making a positive and lasting impact on the world. As the pioneer of the life science real estate niche since our founding in 1994, Alexandria is the preeminent and longest-tenured owner, operator, and developer of collaborative life science, agtech, and advanced technology mega campuses in AAA innovation cluster locations, including Greater Boston, the San Francisco Bay Area, New York City, San Diego, Seattle, Maryland, and Research Triangle.

