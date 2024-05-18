Alliance Global Partners Equities Analysts Increase Earnings Estimates for Organigram Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:OGI)

Organigram Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:OGIFree Report) – Research analysts at Alliance Global Partners lifted their Q3 2024 EPS estimates for shares of Organigram in a report released on Tuesday, May 14th. Alliance Global Partners analyst A. Grey now anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($0.04) per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of ($0.05). Alliance Global Partners currently has a “Buy” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Organigram’s current full-year earnings is ($0.29) per share. Alliance Global Partners also issued estimates for Organigram’s Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.03) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($0.39) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($0.12) EPS.

Organigram Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of Organigram stock opened at $2.02 on Thursday. Organigram has a 12-month low of $0.97 and a 12-month high of $2.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $208.81 million, a PE ratio of -2.15 and a beta of 1.07. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $2.03 and its 200-day moving average is $1.72.

Organigram (NASDAQ:OGIGet Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.06). Organigram had a negative return on equity of 40.19% and a negative net margin of 188.38%. The business had revenue of $27.91 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.27 million.

Institutional Trading of Organigram

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of OGI. Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new position in shares of Organigram in the fourth quarter worth approximately $49,000. Formidable Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Organigram in the 4th quarter worth approximately $182,000. AXS Investments LLC boosted its stake in Organigram by 26.1% in the 4th quarter. AXS Investments LLC now owns 483,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $633,000 after purchasing an additional 100,140 shares during the period. CVI Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Organigram during the 1st quarter valued at $825,000. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Organigram by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,163,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,517,000 after purchasing an additional 46,071 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.63% of the company’s stock.

About Organigram

Organigram Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the production and sale of cannabis and cannabis-derived products in Canada. It offers medical cannabis products, including whole flower, milled flower, pre-rolls, infused pre-rolls, vapes, gummies, and concentrates for medical retailers; adult use recreational cannabis under the SHRED, Holy Mountain, Big Bag O' Buds, Monjour, Trailblazer, SHRED'ems, Edison Cannabis Co, Edison JOLTS, Tremblant, and Laurentian brands.

