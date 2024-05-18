Altimmune (NASDAQ:ALT) Shares Gap Up to $8.87

Altimmune, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALT – Get Free Report) gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $8.87, but opened at $9.14. Altimmune shares last traded at $8.85, with a volume of 1,691,025 shares changing hands.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. JMP Securities lowered their target price on Altimmune from $25.00 to $24.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 10th. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of Altimmune in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Guggenheim lowered Altimmune from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Altimmune in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 target price on shares of Altimmune in a research note on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.25.

Get Altimmune alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on ALT

Altimmune Stock Down 10.0 %

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $8.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.04.

Altimmune (NASDAQ:ALT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.36) by $0.02. Altimmune had a negative return on equity of 46.96% and a negative net margin of 22,645.37%. The firm had revenue of $0.01 million during the quarter. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.40) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Altimmune, Inc. will post -1.34 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ALT. Barclays PLC raised its position in Altimmune by 62.0% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 180,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $470,000 after acquiring an additional 69,014 shares during the period. Timelo Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Altimmune by 2,597.0% during the 4th quarter. Timelo Investment Management Inc. now owns 809,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,102,000 after purchasing an additional 779,095 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its position in shares of Altimmune by 153.1% during the 3rd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 445,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,159,000 after purchasing an additional 269,676 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new position in Altimmune in the 4th quarter valued at about $534,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in Altimmune by 13.4% in the 3rd quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 230,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $599,000 after buying an additional 27,210 shares during the last quarter. 78.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Altimmune

(Get Free Report)

Altimmune, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing treatments for obesity and liver diseases. The company's lead product candidate, pemvidutide, a GLP-1/glucagon dual receptor agonist that is in Phase 2 trial for the treatment of obesity and metabolic dysfunction-associated steatohepatitis.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Altimmune Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altimmune and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.