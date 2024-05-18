Altisource Asset Management (NYSE:AAMC) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

Altisource Asset Management (NYSE:AAMC – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported $49.98 EPS for the quarter, reports. The firm had revenue of $0.23 million during the quarter.

Altisource Asset Management Stock Up 1.1 %

Altisource Asset Management stock opened at $2.75 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $7.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.07 and a beta of 1.46. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.87. Altisource Asset Management has a 52 week low of $1.84 and a 52 week high of $30.37.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Altisource Asset Management

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Altisource Asset Management stock. Deuterium Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Altisource Asset Management Co. (NYSE:AAMC – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 12,902 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,000. Deuterium Capital Management LLC owned about 0.47% of Altisource Asset Management at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.71% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Altisource Asset Management in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock.

Altisource Asset Management Company Profile

AAMC has historically been an asset management company that provides portfolio management and corporate governance services to investment vehicles but given the sale and discontinuance of certain operations the Company is in the process of repositioning itself. Additional information is available at www.altisourceamc.com.

