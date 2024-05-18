Amati AIM VCT (LON:AMAT) Hits New 1-Year Low at $78.02

Amati AIM VCT plc (LON:AMAT – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as GBX 78.02 ($0.98) and last traded at GBX 79.02 ($0.99), with a volume of 68328 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 88.50 ($1.11).

Amati AIM VCT Price Performance

The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 85.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 86.95. The firm has a market capitalization of £118.65 million, a P/E ratio of -265.00 and a beta of 0.50.

Amati AIM VCT Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 16th will be paid a dividend of GBX 10 ($0.13) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 16th. This is a positive change from Amati AIM VCT’s previous dividend of $2.50. This represents a dividend yield of 11.43%. Amati AIM VCT’s payout ratio is currently -1,666.67%.

About Amati AIM VCT

Amati AIM VCT plc (LSE:AMAT) is a venture capital trust specializing in growth capital investment. It investments in AIM quoted companies. The fund seeks to invest in technology, industrials, financials, consumer services, financials, healthcare, consumer goods and services, oil and gas, basic materials, telecommunications, and utilities.

