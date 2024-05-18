American National Bank Buys 757 Shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

American National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Free Report) by 12.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,835 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 757 shares during the period. American National Bank’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $1,521,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of LOW. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Lowe’s Companies in the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 85.4% in the third quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 152 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the third quarter worth about $40,000. Institutional investors own 74.06% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on LOW shares. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $270.00 target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. Gordon Haskett reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $245.00 target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $258.00 to $271.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $245.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. Fifteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $252.67.

Lowe’s Companies Stock Performance

LOW traded down $1.15 during trading on Friday, reaching $231.11. The company had a trading volume of 1,968,856 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,892,946. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $238.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $223.82. The company has a market cap of $132.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.56, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.15. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $181.85 and a 12-month high of $262.49.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The home improvement retailer reported $1.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by $0.09. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 8.94% and a negative return on equity of 51.42%. The business had revenue of $18.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.47 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.28 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 12.21 EPS for the current year.

Lowe’s Companies Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 24th were given a dividend of $1.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 23rd. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.90%. Lowe’s Companies’s payout ratio is presently 33.43%.

About Lowe’s Companies

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It also provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, and electrical.

