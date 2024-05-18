American National Bank Buys Shares of 306 AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO)

American National Bank acquired a new stake in shares of AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 306 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,000.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AGCO. Strs Ohio raised its stake in shares of AGCO by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 12,091 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,467,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Nkcfo LLC boosted its position in shares of AGCO by 20.5% in the 3rd quarter. Nkcfo LLC now owns 530 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC grew its stake in AGCO by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 5,383 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $654,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System increased its position in AGCO by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 14,958 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,816,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Denali Advisors LLC raised its stake in AGCO by 50.0% in the fourth quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 309 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. 78.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AGCO Stock Performance

NYSE AGCO traded up $0.48 on Friday, reaching $110.02. 873,696 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 869,030. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $117.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $117.00. The firm has a market cap of $8.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.44, a P/E/G ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.99. AGCO Co. has a fifty-two week low of $105.77 and a fifty-two week high of $140.46.

AGCO Cuts Dividend

AGCO ( NYSE:AGCO Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The industrial products company reported $2.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.03. AGCO had a return on equity of 24.02% and a net margin of 7.90%. The company had revenue of $2.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.99 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.51 earnings per share. AGCO’s quarterly revenue was down 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that AGCO Co. will post 12.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be given a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 14th. This represents a dividend yield of 1%. AGCO’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 7.85%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on AGCO shares. StockNews.com downgraded shares of AGCO from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. Oppenheimer cut their price target on shares of AGCO from $154.00 to $145.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of AGCO from $142.00 to $137.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on AGCO from $150.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AGCO presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $141.83.

AGCO Company Profile

(Free Report)

AGCO Corporation manufactures and distributes agricultural equipment and related replacement parts worldwide. It offers horsepower tractors for row crop production, soil cultivation, planting, land leveling, seeding, and commercial hay operations; utility tractors for small- and medium-sized farms, as well as for dairy, livestock, orchards, and vineyards; and compact tractors for small farms, specialty agricultural industries, landscaping, equestrian, and residential uses.

