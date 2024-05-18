American National Bank Decreases Stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA)

American National Bank lessened its position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA – Free Report) by 1.5% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 13,052 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 203 shares during the quarter. American National Bank’s holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust were worth $4,919,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 39,254.5% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,728,056 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,028,122,000 after buying an additional 2,721,124 shares during the last quarter. Capital Wealth Planning LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 601.1% during the fourth quarter. Capital Wealth Planning LLC now owns 195,250 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $73,584,000 after buying an additional 167,401 shares during the period. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust in the fourth quarter worth approximately $22,541,000. Trilogy Capital Inc. purchased a new position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust during the 4th quarter valued at $20,054,000. Finally, Apollon Wealth Management LLC grew its position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 56.5% in the 4th quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 124,342 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $46,861,000 after acquiring an additional 44,894 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 37.11% of the company’s stock.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of DIA traded up $1.33 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $399.95. 2,703,120 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,623,817. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $388.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $377.22. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust has a 12-month low of $323.21 and a 12-month high of $400.99.

About SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment, which issues securities called trust units or units. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, generally correspond to the price and yields performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average. The Dow Jones Industrial Average is an Index of 30 blue chip United States stocks.

