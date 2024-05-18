American National Bank Has $1.16 Million Holdings in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

American National Bank decreased its holdings in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Free Report) by 10.0% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 10,015 shares of the energy producer’s stock after selling 1,114 shares during the period. American National Bank’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $1,162,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Heartland Consultants Inc. raised its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. now owns 2,354 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $273,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc. raised its stake in ConocoPhillips by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc. now owns 131,876 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $15,307,000 after purchasing an additional 5,527 shares in the last quarter. Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC bought a new stake in ConocoPhillips during the fourth quarter worth about $694,000. Meridian Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in ConocoPhillips by 9.2% during the fourth quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,919 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $339,000 after buying an additional 247 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 30.8% in the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 904,482 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $104,983,000 after buying an additional 212,836 shares during the period. 82.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Nicholas G. Olds sold 12,150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.44, for a total value of $1,536,246.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,836,161.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, EVP Nicholas G. Olds sold 12,150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.44, for a total value of $1,536,246.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,836,161.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Heather G. Hrap sold 4,548 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.55, for a total value of $502,781.40. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,654 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $293,399.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 700,775 shares of company stock worth $87,615,169. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

ConocoPhillips Trading Up 1.6 %

ConocoPhillips Announces Dividend

Shares of NYSE COP traded up $1.88 during trading on Friday, reaching $121.71. The company had a trading volume of 4,450,253 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,062,339. ConocoPhillips has a 12 month low of $98.38 and a 12 month high of $135.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The stock has a market cap of $142.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.78, a PEG ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.25. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $125.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $117.74.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 13th will be given a dividend of $0.78 per share. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 10th. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.27%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently issued reports on COP. Barclays started coverage on shares of ConocoPhillips in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $158.00 price target on the stock. Mizuho lifted their price target on ConocoPhillips from $139.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $149.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $138.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $170.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $143.24.

ConocoPhillips Profile

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids in the United States, Canada, China, Libya, Malaysia, Norway, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; global LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of global exploration prospects.

