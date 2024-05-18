American National Bank Has $1.22 Million Stake in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

American National Bank cut its holdings in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report) by 1.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,851 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 38 shares during the period. American National Bank’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $1,216,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in MA. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in Mastercard in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA bought a new stake in Mastercard during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Criterion Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mastercard in the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Barometer Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Mastercard during the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Mastercard by 661.5% during the third quarter. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. now owns 99 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. 97.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Mastercard alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MA has been the topic of several analyst reports. Susquehanna restated a “positive” rating and set a $535.00 price target on shares of Mastercard in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. TD Cowen assumed coverage on Mastercard in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $545.00 price objective for the company. Mizuho lowered their target price on Mastercard from $480.00 to $478.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Mastercard from $480.00 to $490.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Mastercard in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $497.78.

Insider Buying and Selling at Mastercard

In related news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 142,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $442.14, for a total transaction of $62,783,880.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 96,377,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,612,262,959.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CMO Venkata R. Madabhushi sold 16,037 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $475.94, for a total value of $7,632,649.78. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 12,255 shares in the company, valued at $5,832,644.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 142,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $442.14, for a total transaction of $62,783,880.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 96,377,308 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,612,262,959.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 1,448,688 shares of company stock valued at $658,248,007. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Mastercard Trading Up 0.3 %

Mastercard stock traded up $1.40 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $460.27. 1,985,903 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,647,543. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $466.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $442.84. Mastercard Incorporated has a 52-week low of $357.85 and a 52-week high of $490.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $427.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.08.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The credit services provider reported $3.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.22 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $6.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.34 billion. Mastercard had a return on equity of 183.70% and a net margin of 46.09%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.80 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Mastercard Incorporated will post 14.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Mastercard

(Free Report)

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. The company offers integrated products and value-added services for account holders, merchants, financial institutions, digital partners, businesses, governments, and other organizations, such as programs that enable issuers to provide consumers with credits to defer payments; payment products and solutions that allow its customers to access funds in deposit and other accounts; prepaid programs services; and commercial credit, debit, and prepaid payment products and solutions.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Mastercard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mastercard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.