American National Bank Has $1.88 Million Stake in Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB)

American National Bank lowered its position in Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB) by 39.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 13,024 shares of the specialty chemicals company's stock after selling 8,577 shares during the period. American National Bank's holdings in Albemarle were worth $1,882,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kingfisher Capital LLC raised its position in Albemarle by 0.6% in the third quarter. Kingfisher Capital LLC now owns 14,117 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,401,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Patron Partners LLC raised its position in Albemarle by 5.8% in the third quarter. Patron Partners LLC now owns 1,541 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $262,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Regatta Capital Group LLC raised its position in Albemarle by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Regatta Capital Group LLC now owns 2,371 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $343,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. USCF Advisers LLC raised its position in Albemarle by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. USCF Advisers LLC now owns 200 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Innovis Asset Management LLC raised its position in Albemarle by 0.7% in the third quarter. Innovis Asset Management LLC now owns 15,540 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,642,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. 92.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, SVP Mark Richard Mummert sold 843 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.53, for a total transaction of $114,251.79. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,802 shares in the company, valued at $921,875.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CAO John Clarence Barichivich III sold 1,475 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.17, for a total transaction of $194,950.75. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,743 shares in the company, valued at $626,882.31. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Mark Richard Mummert sold 843 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.53, for a total transaction of $114,251.79. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 6,802 shares in the company, valued at $921,875.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Albemarle Trading Up 1.5 %

ALB stock traded up $1.93 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $131.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,283,339 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,406,807. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $124.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $125.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 2.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock has a market cap of $15.41 billion, a PE ratio of 47.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.65. Albemarle Co. has a 52 week low of $106.69 and a 52 week high of $247.44.

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.29 billion. Albemarle had a return on equity of 14.53% and a net margin of 4.02%. The company's revenue for the quarter was down 47.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $10.32 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Albemarle Co. will post 3.1 EPS for the current year.

Albemarle Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.22%. Albemarle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.18%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently issued reports on ALB. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Albemarle from $112.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Albemarle in a research note on Friday, March 1st. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Vertical Research cut shares of Albemarle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $145.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, March 8th. Berenberg Bank raised shares of Albemarle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $130.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, Loop Capital decreased their price objective on shares of Albemarle from $168.00 to $162.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Albemarle presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $165.95.

About Albemarle

(Free Report)

Albemarle Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets engineered specialty chemicals worldwide. It operates through three segments: Energy Storage, Specialties and Ketjen. The Energy Storage segment offers lithium compounds, including lithium carbonate, lithium hydroxide, and lithium chloride; technical services for the handling and use of reactive lithium products; and lithium-containing by-products recycling services.

