American National Bank Has $56,000 Stock Position in Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC)

American National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Free Report) by 13,333.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 403 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 400 shares during the quarter. American National Bank’s holdings in Genuine Parts were worth $56,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in Genuine Parts by 4.3% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 14,118 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,038,000 after buying an additional 580 shares in the last quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board raised its position in Genuine Parts by 7.3% in the third quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 7,321 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,057,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Genuine Parts by 12.3% during the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 13,070 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,887,000 after purchasing an additional 1,435 shares in the last quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Genuine Parts by 2,571,950.0% in the third quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC now owns 51,441 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $7,427,000 after buying an additional 51,439 shares during the period. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. raised its holdings in Genuine Parts by 10.3% in the 3rd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 46,469 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $6,709,000 after buying an additional 4,325 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.83% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on shares of Genuine Parts from $160.00 to $155.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Genuine Parts from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Truist Financial raised their target price on Genuine Parts from $167.00 to $183.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 19th. StockNews.com cut Genuine Parts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $170.00 target price (up from $140.00) on shares of Genuine Parts in a report on Friday, April 19th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $173.10.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Genuine Parts news, Director Wendy B. Needham sold 3,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.92, for a total value of $503,490.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 14,397 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,230,383.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Genuine Parts Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of Genuine Parts stock traded down $1.21 on Friday, reaching $152.89. 581,812 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,082,411. Genuine Parts has a 52 week low of $126.35 and a 52 week high of $170.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 1.14. The company has a market capitalization of $21.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.04 and a beta of 0.94. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $154.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $144.89.

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The specialty retailer reported $2.22 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by $0.07. Genuine Parts had a net margin of 5.46% and a return on equity of 30.92%. The business had revenue of $5.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.84 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.14 EPS. Genuine Parts’s quarterly revenue was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Genuine Parts will post 9.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Genuine Parts Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 7th will be given a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 7th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.62%. Genuine Parts’s payout ratio is 44.59%.

Genuine Parts Profile

Genuine Parts Company distributes automotive replacement parts, and industrial parts and materials. It operates in two segments: Automotive Parts Group and Industrial Parts Group segments. The company distributes automotive replacement parts for hybrid and electric vehicles, trucks, SUVs, buses, motorcycles, recreational vehicles, farm vehicles, small engines, farm equipment, marine equipment, and heavy duty equipment; and equipment and parts used by repair shops, service stations, fleet operators, automobile and truck dealers, leasing companies, bus and truck lines, mass merchandisers, farms, and individuals.

