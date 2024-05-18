American National Bank Increases Stake in MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI)

American National Bank lifted its stake in shares of MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI – Free Report) by 1,300.0% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 70 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 65 shares during the quarter. American National Bank’s holdings in MSCI were worth $40,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Optiver Holding B.V. acquired a new stake in shares of MSCI during the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. ORG Partners LLC grew its position in MSCI by 5,600.0% in the 3rd quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 57 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Headinvest LLC acquired a new position in MSCI in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. First United Bank & Trust acquired a new position in MSCI in the 4th quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in MSCI in the 3rd quarter valued at about $51,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.97% of the company’s stock.

MSCI Stock Performance

NYSE MSCI traded up $7.82 on Friday, reaching $505.33. The stock had a trading volume of 878,543 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,063,311. MSCI Inc. has a 12-month low of $439.95 and a 12-month high of $617.39. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $517.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $535.73. The stock has a market cap of $40.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.09.

MSCI Announces Dividend

MSCI ( NYSE:MSCI Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The technology company reported $3.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.44 by $0.08. MSCI had a negative return on equity of 121.86% and a net margin of 44.55%. The company had revenue of $680.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $685.47 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.14 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that MSCI Inc. will post 14.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 17th will be paid a dividend of $1.60 per share. This represents a $6.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 16th. MSCI’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.69%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on MSCI shares. UBS Group lowered their price objective on MSCI from $700.00 to $575.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised MSCI from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $613.00 to $569.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on MSCI from $615.00 to $660.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Oppenheimer reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of MSCI in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Redburn Atlantic raised MSCI from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $485.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, May 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $570.53.

Insider Transactions at MSCI

In related news, insider Scott A. Crum sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $471.69, for a total transaction of $4,245,210.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 12,831 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,052,254.39. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other MSCI news, insider Scott A. Crum sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $471.69, for a total value of $4,245,210.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 12,831 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,052,254.39. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Henry A. Fernandez bought 13,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 25th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $465.92 per share, for a total transaction of $6,056,960.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 327,479 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $152,579,015.68. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

MSCI Company Profile

MSCI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides critical decision support tools and solutions for the investment community to manage investment processes worldwide. The Index segment provides indexes for use in various areas of the investment process, including indexed financial product, such as ETFs, mutual funds, annuities, futures, options, structured products, and over-the-counter derivatives; performance benchmarking; portfolio construction and rebalancing; and asset allocation, as well as licenses GICS and GICS Direct.

