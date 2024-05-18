American National Bank Increases Stock Holdings in Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST)

American National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST – Free Report) by 1,071.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 457 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 418 shares during the quarter. American National Bank’s holdings in Nexstar Media Group were worth $72,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of NXST. First United Bank & Trust purchased a new position in Nexstar Media Group during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Nexstar Media Group by 350.9% during the fourth quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 239 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora acquired a new stake in Nexstar Media Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $45,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in Nexstar Media Group by 41.1% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new position in Nexstar Media Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $65,000. 95.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $200.00 price target on shares of Nexstar Media Group in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. TheStreet raised shares of Nexstar Media Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $225.00 price target on shares of Nexstar Media Group in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Loop Capital upgraded Nexstar Media Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reduced their price objective on Nexstar Media Group from $216.00 to $213.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $206.00.

Nexstar Media Group Trading Down 0.6 %

NXST traded down $0.98 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $169.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 250,901 shares, compared to its average volume of 299,506. Nexstar Media Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $132.30 and a 52-week high of $187.32. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $166.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $162.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.85. The firm has a market cap of $5.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.35, a PEG ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.50.

Nexstar Media Group (NASDAQ:NXST – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $5.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.28 by $0.88. The firm had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.29 billion. Nexstar Media Group had a net margin of 8.29% and a return on equity of 17.18%. Nexstar Media Group’s revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.97 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Nexstar Media Group, Inc. will post 27.82 earnings per share for the current year.

Nexstar Media Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 10th will be given a dividend of $1.69 per share. This represents a $6.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.99%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 9th. Nexstar Media Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.19%.

Insider Transactions at Nexstar Media Group

In other Nexstar Media Group news, CEO Perry A. Sook sold 31,758 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.66, for a total transaction of $5,038,724.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 636,788 shares in the company, valued at $101,032,784.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, insider Sean Compton sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.61, for a total transaction of $487,830.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,489 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,543,006.29. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Perry A. Sook sold 31,758 shares of Nexstar Media Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.66, for a total value of $5,038,724.28. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 636,788 shares in the company, valued at $101,032,784.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 46,508 shares of company stock worth $7,487,950. 5.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Nexstar Media Group Profile

Nexstar Media Group, Inc operates as a diversified media company that produces and distributes engaging local and national news, sports and entertainment content across the television and digital platforms in the United States. It owns, operates, programs, or provides sales and other services to various markets; and offers television programming services.

Featured Stories

