American National Bank Purchases 70 Shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

American National Bank boosted its position in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) by 0.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,156 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the period. Broadcom makes up approximately 1.8% of American National Bank’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest holding. American National Bank’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $11,337,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pathway Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Broadcom in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $10,351,000. Tarbox Family Office Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Broadcom in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $212,000. First Heartland Consultants Inc. grew its stake in shares of Broadcom by 18.1% in the 4th quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. now owns 710 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $793,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the period. Navellier & Associates Inc. grew its position in Broadcom by 9.4% during the 4th quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc. now owns 6,939 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $7,746,000 after acquiring an additional 599 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meridian Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Broadcom by 85.9% during the 4th quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,268 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $11,300,000 after acquiring an additional 4,746 shares during the last quarter. 76.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently commented on AVGO. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $1,720.00 price target on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. UBS Group increased their price target on Broadcom to $1,480.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Susquehanna increased their price target on Broadcom from $1,400.00 to $1,550.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $1,500.00 price target (up from $1,100.00) on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Finally, TD Cowen raised Broadcom from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $1,400.00 to $1,500.00 in a report on Thursday, March 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Broadcom currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $1,296.91.

Broadcom Trading Down 1.2 %

Broadcom stock traded down $16.84 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $1,395.29. 1,817,367 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,287,940. The firm has a market capitalization of $646.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.72, a PEG ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.25. Broadcom Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $656.00 and a fifty-two week high of $1,445.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $1,311.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1,182.12.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 7th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $10.99 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.95 by $2.04. The business had revenue of $11.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.79 billion. Broadcom had a return on equity of 47.71% and a net margin of 29.93%. The firm’s revenue was up 34.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $9.83 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Broadcom Inc. will post 36.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Broadcom Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 21st were issued a dividend of $5.25 per share. This represents a $21.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 20th. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 77.84%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Broadcom news, Director Kenneth Hao sold 9,160 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,388.13, for a total transaction of $12,715,270.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 45 shares in the company, valued at approximately $62,465.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Broadcom news, Director Kenneth Hao sold 9,160 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,388.13, for a total transaction of $12,715,270.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 45 shares in the company, valued at approximately $62,465.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Justine Page sold 110 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,323.00, for a total value of $145,530.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,134,375. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 29,920 shares of company stock worth $40,306,667. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Broadcom Company Profile

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

