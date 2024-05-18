American National Bank Purchases 75 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK)

American National Bank boosted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK – Free Report) by 227.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 108 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the quarter. American National Bank’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF were worth $26,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. EP Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 917.0% in the third quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 221,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,350,000 after buying an additional 199,339 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $47,469,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at $28,450,000. Comerica Bank acquired a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at $11,187,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 8.6% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 611,853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,047,000 after buying an additional 48,569 shares during the period.

VBK stock traded up $0.21 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $255.38. The stock had a trading volume of 183,096 shares, compared to its average volume of 320,971. The firm has a market cap of $17.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.60 and a beta of 1.31. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $195.63 and a 1-year high of $262.09. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $251.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $239.35.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Profile

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of smaller United States companies.

