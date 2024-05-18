American National Bank Purchases 7,934 Shares of Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM)

American National Bank lifted its position in shares of Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM – Free Report) by 52.1% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 23,168 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after buying an additional 7,934 shares during the quarter. American National Bank’s holdings in Yum! Brands were worth $3,027,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in YUM. Naples Money Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Yum! Brands during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Bfsg LLC acquired a new stake in Yum! Brands in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in Yum! Brands in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Yum! Brands in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, DB Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in Yum! Brands in the 3rd quarter valued at $43,000. 82.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Yum! Brands

In related news, Director Paget Leonard Alves sold 6,309 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.19, for a total transaction of $859,222.71. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Paget Leonard Alves sold 6,309 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.19, for a total transaction of $859,222.71. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 7,078 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.37, for a total transaction of $979,382.86. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 172,128 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,817,351.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 27,527 shares of company stock valued at $3,772,112. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Yum! Brands Price Performance

Shares of Yum! Brands stock remained flat at $141.66 during trading hours on Friday. 1,346,387 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,262,739. Yum! Brands, Inc. has a 12-month low of $115.53 and a 12-month high of $143.20. The stock has a market cap of $39.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.12, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.07. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $138.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $132.80.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The restaurant operator reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by ($0.05). Yum! Brands had a net margin of 22.92% and a negative return on equity of 18.64%. The business had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.71 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.06 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Yum! Brands, Inc. will post 5.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Yum! Brands announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase program on Wednesday, May 15th that authorizes the company to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the restaurant operator to reacquire up to 5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Yum! Brands Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 28th will be paid a $0.67 dividend. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 24th. Yum! Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 47.52%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

YUM has been the topic of several recent research reports. TD Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $160.00 price target on shares of Yum! Brands in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Yum! Brands from $144.00 to $148.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Yum! Brands from $133.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Argus reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Yum! Brands in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Yum! Brands from $145.00 to $141.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 9th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $143.53.

Yum! Brands Company Profile

Yum! Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants worldwide. The company operates through the KFC Division, the Taco Bell Division, the Pizza Hut Division, and the Habit Burger Grill Division segments. It also operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, and The Habit Burger Grill brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, made-to-order chargrilled burgers, sandwiches, Mexican-style food categories, and other food products.

