American National Bank Raises Stake in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO)

American National Bank raised its stake in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO – Free Report) by 0.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,020 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 20 shares during the quarter. AutoZone makes up approximately 1.2% of American National Bank’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. American National Bank’s holdings in AutoZone were worth $7,809,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of AutoZone by 232,194.6% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 731,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,891,963,000 after purchasing an additional 731,413 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in AutoZone by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 441,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,121,572,000 after acquiring an additional 5,650 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in AutoZone by 111.4% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 335,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $851,379,000 after acquiring an additional 176,623 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in AutoZone by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 259,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $660,309,000 after acquiring an additional 11,104 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in AutoZone by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 212,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $539,433,000 after acquiring an additional 1,516 shares in the last quarter. 92.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get AutoZone alerts:

Insider Activity at AutoZone

In other AutoZone news, Chairman William C. Rhodes III sold 6,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,190.22, for a total transaction of $21,374,474.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 15,357 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,992,208.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Chairman William C. Rhodes III sold 6,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,190.22, for a total value of $21,374,474.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 15,357 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $48,992,208.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Richard Craig Smith sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,997.76, for a total value of $8,993,280.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 2,921 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,756,456.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 15,990 shares of company stock worth $50,335,193 in the last 90 days. 2.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

AutoZone Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of AutoZone stock traded up $16.51 on Friday, hitting $2,917.50. The stock had a trading volume of 191,034 shares, compared to its average volume of 133,974. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $3,036.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $2,818.00. The stock has a market cap of $50.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.72. AutoZone, Inc. has a 52-week low of $2,277.88 and a 52-week high of $3,256.37.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported $28.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $26.08 by $2.81. The company had revenue of $3.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.32 billion. AutoZone had a negative return on equity of 56.06% and a net margin of 14.70%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $24.64 earnings per share. Analysts predict that AutoZone, Inc. will post 152.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently issued reports on AZO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on AutoZone from $3,000.00 to $3,200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $3,400.00 target price on shares of AutoZone in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays increased their price target on AutoZone from $2,779.00 to $3,100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Citigroup reduced their price target on AutoZone from $3,505.00 to $3,420.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, DA Davidson increased their price target on AutoZone from $2,770.00 to $3,025.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $3,115.24.

Read Our Latest Report on AZO

About AutoZone

(Free Report)

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories in the United States, Mexico, and Brazil. The company provides various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AZO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for AutoZone Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AutoZone and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.