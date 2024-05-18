American National Bank Raises Stake in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

American National Bank grew its holdings in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Free Report) by 2.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 24,533 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 671 shares during the period. American National Bank’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $7,254,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CAT. Partnership Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Caterpillar in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Gilfoyle & Co LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Caterpillar in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Caterpillar in the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Caterpillar during the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Caterpillar during the third quarter worth about $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CAT traded up $5.55 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $356.27. 2,104,332 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,684,896. The stock has a market capitalization of $174.23 billion, a PE ratio of 16.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.19. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $355.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $310.21. Caterpillar Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $205.60 and a fifty-two week high of $382.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41.

Caterpillar ( NYSE:CAT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The industrial products company reported $5.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.12 by $0.48. The company had revenue of $15.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.07 billion. Caterpillar had a net margin of 16.79% and a return on equity of 58.61%. As a group, research analysts predict that Caterpillar Inc. will post 21.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 20th. Investors of record on Monday, April 22nd will be given a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 19th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.46%. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.48%.

In other news, Director David Maclennan bought 350 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $323.37 per share, for a total transaction of $113,179.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,238 shares in the company, valued at $1,693,812.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, Director David Maclennan bought 350 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $323.37 per share, for a total transaction of $113,179.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,238 shares in the company, valued at $1,693,812.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Lange Bob De sold 21,847 shares of Caterpillar stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $356.90, for a total transaction of $7,797,194.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 71,115 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,380,943.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.33% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Caterpillar in a report on Thursday, April 18th. HSBC lifted their price target on Caterpillar from $330.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Caterpillar from $290.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Caterpillar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $293.00 to $350.00 in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Finally, TD Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $338.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $323.35.

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, off-highway diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives in worldwide. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, road reclaimers, forestry machines, cold planers, material handlers, track-type tractors, excavators, telehandlers, motor graders, and pipelayers; compact track, wheel, track-type, backhoe, and skid steer loaders; and related parts and tools.

