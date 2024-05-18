American National Bank Reduces Position in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

American National Bank lowered its stake in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Free Report) by 9.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 28,881 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 2,862 shares during the period. American National Bank’s holdings in Target were worth $4,113,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TGT. Rakuten Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Target during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Target during the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Partnership Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Target during the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. Friedenthal Financial purchased a new stake in Target in the fourth quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Target during the 4th quarter valued at about $49,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.73% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have weighed in on TGT shares. Tigress Financial lifted their price target on shares of Target from $180.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. HSBC upgraded Target from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $140.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Target from $165.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Target from $153.00 to $177.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $174.00 price target on shares of Target in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Target has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $181.85.

Insider Activity at Target

In other Target news, insider Melissa K. Kremer sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.05, for a total transaction of $495,150.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 30,527 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,038,481.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider Brian C. Cornell sold 45,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.52, for a total value of $7,538,400.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 346,919 shares in the company, valued at approximately $58,115,870.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Melissa K. Kremer sold 3,000 shares of Target stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.05, for a total transaction of $495,150.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 30,527 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,038,481.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 52,600 shares of company stock valued at $8,819,598 in the last three months. 0.23% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Target Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of Target stock traded down $0.52 on Friday, reaching $160.13. The stock had a trading volume of 4,005,467 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,059,327. Target Co. has a 1 year low of $102.93 and a 1 year high of $181.86. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $166.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $148.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $74.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.16.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 5th. The retailer reported $2.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.41 by $0.57. Target had a return on equity of 33.41% and a net margin of 3.85%. The business had revenue of $31.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.83 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.89 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Target Co. will post 9.42 EPS for the current year.

Target Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 14th. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.75%. Target’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 49.27%.

About Target

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, and infants and newborns, as well as jewelry, accessories, and shoes; and beauty and personal care, baby gear, cleaning, paper products, and pet supplies.

