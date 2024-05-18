American National Bank Sells 10,746 Shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

American National Bank reduced its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Free Report) by 53.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,387 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 10,746 shares during the quarter. American National Bank’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $2,570,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Heartland Consultants Inc. raised its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals by 13.9% during the 4th quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. now owns 821 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $225,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC increased its stake in Air Products and Chemicals by 19,181.8% in the fourth quarter. Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 2,121 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $581,000 after purchasing an additional 2,110 shares during the period. Long Road Investment Counsel LLC increased its stake in Air Products and Chemicals by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Long Road Investment Counsel LLC now owns 14,365 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,673,000 after purchasing an additional 430 shares during the period. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in Air Products and Chemicals by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 16,473 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,510,000 after purchasing an additional 1,125 shares during the period. Finally, Fairhaven Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Air Products and Chemicals by 13.6% in the fourth quarter. Fairhaven Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,134 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,501,000 after purchasing an additional 1,096 shares during the period. 81.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Air Products and Chemicals Stock Performance

Shares of Air Products and Chemicals stock traded up $5.66 on Friday, reaching $262.70. 2,877,892 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,579,561. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $212.24 and a twelve month high of $307.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $58.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.71, a PEG ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.80. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $241.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $252.23.

Air Products and Chemicals Dividend Announcement

Air Products and Chemicals ( NYSE:APD Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The basic materials company reported $2.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.70 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $2.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.05 billion. Air Products and Chemicals had a return on equity of 16.56% and a net margin of 20.32%. Air Products and Chemicals’s quarterly revenue was down 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.74 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 12.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 12th. Investors of record on Monday, July 1st will be given a dividend of $1.77 per share. This represents a $7.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.70%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 1st. Air Products and Chemicals’s dividend payout ratio is currently 63.90%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Air Products and Chemicals from $270.00 to $260.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Mizuho reduced their target price on Air Products and Chemicals from $295.00 to $286.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Air Products and Chemicals from $285.00 to $240.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Seaport Res Ptn lowered Air Products and Chemicals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Air Products and Chemicals from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, February 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Air Products and Chemicals presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $273.77.

Air Products and Chemicals Profile

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and related services in the Americas, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, India, and internationally. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, and argon; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, and syngas; and specialty gases for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, manufacturing, electronics, energy production, medical, food, and metals.

