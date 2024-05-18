American Vanguard Co. (NYSE:AVD) Insider Ulrich Trogele Buys 18,200 Shares

American Vanguard Co. (NYSE:AVD – Get Free Report) insider Ulrich Trogele acquired 18,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $8.75 per share, for a total transaction of $159,250.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 209,876 shares in the company, valued at $1,836,415. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

American Vanguard Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:AVD traded up $0.34 on Friday, reaching $9.10. 395,427 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 237,082. American Vanguard Co. has a fifty-two week low of $8.41 and a fifty-two week high of $18.38. The business’s 50-day moving average is $11.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $254.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.96 and a beta of 1.05.

American Vanguard (NYSE:AVD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The basic materials company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $135.14 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $141.20 million. American Vanguard had a net margin of 1.22% and a return on equity of 2.20%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.07 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that American Vanguard Co. will post 0.44 EPS for the current year.

American Vanguard Dividend Announcement

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 27th were issued a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 26th. American Vanguard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.15%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of American Vanguard from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. Loop Capital increased their price target on shares of American Vanguard from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Roth Mkm lifted their price target on American Vanguard from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Finally, Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of American Vanguard in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $18.00.

Institutional Trading of American Vanguard

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in shares of American Vanguard during the 3rd quarter valued at $2,370,000. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. lifted its holdings in American Vanguard by 29.3% in the 3rd quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 338,637 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,701,000 after acquiring an additional 76,782 shares during the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new position in shares of American Vanguard during the 3rd quarter valued at about $324,000. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in American Vanguard by 11.3% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,612,006 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $17,619,000 after buying an additional 163,941 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group raised its position in shares of American Vanguard by 89.6% during the third quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 539,875 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,901,000 after purchasing an additional 255,190 shares during the period. 79.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

American Vanguard Company Profile

American Vanguard Corporation, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets specialty chemicals for agricultural, commercial, and consumer uses in the United States and internationally. It manufactures and formulates chemicals, including insecticides, fungicides, herbicides, soil health, plant nutrition, molluscicides, growth regulators, soil fumigants, and biorationals in liquid, powder, and granular forms for crops, turf and ornamental plants, and human and animal health protection.

