Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH) Shares Purchased by First National Advisers LLC

First National Advisers LLC grew its stake in shares of Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH – Free Report) by 45.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 20,380 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,329 shares during the quarter. First National Advisers LLC’s holdings in Amphenol were worth $2,021,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Hixon Zuercher LLC raised its holdings in shares of Amphenol by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Hixon Zuercher LLC now owns 21,437 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $2,125,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Jacobsen Capital Management boosted its position in Amphenol by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Jacobsen Capital Management now owns 6,113 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $606,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the period. Strategic Blueprint LLC grew its stake in shares of Amphenol by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 4,844 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $480,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Amphenol by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 3,096 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $307,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the period. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Amphenol by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 5,421 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $537,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.01% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

APH has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Amphenol from $121.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Amphenol from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Amphenol from $107.00 to $119.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Bank of America lifted their target price on Amphenol from $137.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Amphenol from $123.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $120.50.

Amphenol Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE:APH traded up $0.20 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $131.91. The stock had a trading volume of 4,506,314 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,539,380. The company’s 50 day moving average is $117.27 and its 200-day moving average is $104.33. Amphenol Co. has a 12-month low of $72.77 and a 12-month high of $133.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 2.06. The company has a market cap of $79.23 billion, a PE ratio of 40.34, a P/E/G ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 1.27.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The electronics maker reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $3.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.10 billion. Amphenol had a return on equity of 23.85% and a net margin of 15.87%. Amphenol’s revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.69 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Amphenol Co. will post 3.36 EPS for the current year.

Amphenol Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 18th will be given a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 18th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.67%. Amphenol’s payout ratio is 26.91%.

Amphenol announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase program on Wednesday, April 24th that authorizes the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the electronics maker to buy up to 2.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling at Amphenol

In other Amphenol news, insider Peter Straub sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.64, for a total value of $2,212,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Amphenol Profile

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Harsh Environment Solutions, Communications Solutions, and Interconnect and Sensor Systems.

