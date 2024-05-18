Analysts Set Alkami Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALKT) Target Price at $26.90

Alkami Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALKT – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eleven research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $26.90.

Several research firms have issued reports on ALKT. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Alkami Technology in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Barclays lifted their price target on Alkami Technology from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on shares of Alkami Technology in a research note on Monday, April 15th. TheStreet raised shares of Alkami Technology from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Alkami Technology from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th.

Shares of NASDAQ:ALKT opened at $27.71 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $24.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.99. The company has a market cap of $2.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -46.18 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 3.92 and a quick ratio of 3.92. Alkami Technology has a one year low of $13.77 and a one year high of $27.94.

Alkami Technology (NASDAQ:ALKT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.03. Alkami Technology had a negative return on equity of 15.31% and a negative net margin of 20.42%. The business had revenue of $76.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $75.57 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.16) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 26.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Alkami Technology will post -0.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Alkami Technology news, CFO W Bryan Hill sold 50,089 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.91, for a total value of $1,197,627.99. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 508,501 shares in the company, valued at $12,158,258.91. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CFO W Bryan Hill sold 50,089 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.91, for a total value of $1,197,627.99. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 508,501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,158,258.91. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Atlantic Genpar (Bermu General sold 1,542,821 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.53, for a total value of $40,931,041.13. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,186,985 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $455,970,712.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,726,585 shares of company stock valued at $45,495,640. Corporate insiders own 38.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Capital International Investors grew its stake in shares of Alkami Technology by 15.6% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 4,679,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,488,000 after buying an additional 632,061 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Alkami Technology by 1.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,650,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,264,000 after acquiring an additional 88,390 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in shares of Alkami Technology by 10.7% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,244,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,900,000 after acquiring an additional 217,123 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of Alkami Technology during the first quarter valued at $37,178,000. Finally, FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Alkami Technology by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,182,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,542,000 after purchasing an additional 21,086 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 54.97% of the company’s stock.

Alkami Technology, Inc offers cloud-based digital banking solutions in the United States. The company's Alkami Platform allows financial institutions to onboard and engage new users, accelerate revenues, and enhance operational efficiency, with the support of a proprietary, cloud-based, and multi-tenant architecture.

