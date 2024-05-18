Analysts Set MediaAlpha, Inc. (NYSE:MAX) PT at $21.50

MediaAlpha, Inc. (NYSE:MAX – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seven analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $22.00.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on MAX shares. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on MediaAlpha from $12.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of MediaAlpha from $18.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $25.00 price objective (up from $19.00) on shares of MediaAlpha in a report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of MediaAlpha from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $9.00 to $28.00 in a report on Monday, February 26th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price target on shares of MediaAlpha from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd.

Shares of MAX opened at $18.37 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.21 billion, a P/E ratio of -27.01 and a beta of 1.32. MediaAlpha has a twelve month low of $6.10 and a twelve month high of $25.78. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $19.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.06.

MediaAlpha (NYSE:MAX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.09. The company had revenue of $126.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $111.17 million. The company’s revenue was up 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.23) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that MediaAlpha will post -0.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other MediaAlpha news, major shareholder Mountains Insurance Grou White sold 5,000,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.00, for a total transaction of $95,003,800.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 17,856,614 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $339,275,666. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other MediaAlpha news, major shareholder Mountains Insurance Grou White sold 5,000,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.00, for a total transaction of $95,003,800.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 17,856,614 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $339,275,666. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Insignia Capital Partners Gp, sold 2,589,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.00, for a total value of $49,206,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 10,540,000 shares of company stock worth $202,767,500. Insiders own 11.53% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of MediaAlpha by 9.4% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 14,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $292,000 after buying an additional 1,235 shares during the last quarter. Portside Wealth Group LLC lifted its position in MediaAlpha by 9.1% during the fourth quarter. Portside Wealth Group LLC now owns 18,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $209,000 after acquiring an additional 1,567 shares during the last quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in MediaAlpha by 13.7% during the fourth quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,000 after acquiring an additional 1,660 shares during the last quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of MediaAlpha by 0.4% during the first quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 375,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,649,000 after acquiring an additional 1,667 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its position in shares of MediaAlpha by 4.6% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 45,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $375,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. 64.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MediaAlpha, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates an insurance customer acquisition platform in the United States. It optimizes customer acquisition in various verticals of property and casualty insurance, health insurance, and life insurance. The company was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, California.

