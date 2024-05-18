Analysts Set MeridianLink, Inc. (NYSE:MLNK) Target Price at $19.60

Shares of MeridianLink, Inc. (NYSE:MLNK – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eight brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $19.60.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on MLNK shares. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of MeridianLink from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of MeridianLink from $23.50 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of MeridianLink in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on MeridianLink from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on MeridianLink from $23.00 to $20.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 7th.

NYSE:MLNK opened at $18.00 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.38 billion, a PE ratio of -33.32 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.81. MeridianLink has a 12 month low of $14.89 and a 12 month high of $25.88.

MeridianLink (NYSE:MLNK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.01). MeridianLink had a negative return on equity of 6.72% and a negative net margin of 13.86%. The firm had revenue of $77.82 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $76.79 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.04) EPS. The business’s revenue was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that MeridianLink will post -0.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of MeridianLink

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new stake in shares of MeridianLink during the third quarter valued at approximately $219,000. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in MeridianLink by 9.2% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 9,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,000 after purchasing an additional 815 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in shares of MeridianLink by 196.4% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 2,926 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in shares of MeridianLink by 26.6% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 7,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $198,000 after purchasing an additional 1,679 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of MeridianLink by 1.6% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 97,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,656,000 after purchasing an additional 1,538 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.65% of the company’s stock.

MeridianLink Company Profile

MeridianLink, Inc, a software and services company, provides software solutions for banks, credit unions, mortgage lenders, specialty lending providers, and consumer reporting agencies in the United States. The company offers MeridianLink One, a multi-product platform that can be tailored to meet the needs of customers as they digitally transform their organizations and adapt to changing business and consumer demands; MeridianLink Portal, a Point of Sale system that allows financial institutions to expand existing lending and deposit account; MeridianLink Opening, a cloud-based online account opening and deposit software solution; MeridianLink Consumer, a full loan solution suite to banks and credit unions; and MeridianLink DecisionLender, a loan origination software (LOS) for finance companies.

