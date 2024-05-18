APA (NASDAQ:APA) Price Target Cut to $33.00 by Analysts at Piper Sandler

APA (NASDAQ:APA – Free Report) had its price target trimmed by Piper Sandler from $35.00 to $33.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on APA from $35.00 to $31.00 and set a sell rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a sector perform rating and issued a $45.00 target price on shares of APA in a research report on Monday, April 8th. StockNews.com cut shares of APA from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of APA from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an underperform rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of APA in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. They issued an overweight rating and a $55.00 target price for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $42.20.

Shares of APA stock opened at $30.88 on Tuesday. APA has a twelve month low of $28.90 and a twelve month high of $46.15. The stock has a market cap of $11.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 3.29. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $32.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42.

APA (NASDAQ:APA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.90 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.89 billion. APA had a net margin of 34.04% and a return on equity of 45.32%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.19 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that APA will post 4.67 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of APA. Lido Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in APA by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 21,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $900,000 after buying an additional 266 shares during the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS lifted its stake in APA by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 49,846 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,788,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares during the last quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in APA by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $234,000 after purchasing an additional 309 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its stake in APA by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 25,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $898,000 after purchasing an additional 358 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quent Capital LLC raised its holdings in APA by 64.0% during the fourth quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 961 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.01% of the company’s stock.

APA Corporation, an independent energy company, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids. It has oil and gas operations in the United States, Egypt, and North Sea. The company also has exploration and appraisal activities in Suriname, as well as holds interests in projects located in Uruguay and internationally.

