Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. (NYSE:APLE) Short Interest Update

Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. (NYSE:APLE – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 11,070,000 shares, a growth of 5.8% from the April 15th total of 10,460,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,810,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 6.1 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Apple Hospitality REIT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.40.

Apple Hospitality REIT Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of Apple Hospitality REIT stock traded down $0.11 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $14.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,484,459 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,183,960. The business has a fifty day moving average of $15.63 and a 200 day moving average of $16.18. Apple Hospitality REIT has a 1-year low of $14.22 and a 1-year high of $17.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The company has a market capitalization of $3.54 billion, a PE ratio of 16.99 and a beta of 1.10.

Apple Hospitality REIT (NYSE:APLE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $329.51 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $324.68 million. Apple Hospitality REIT had a net margin of 14.58% and a return on equity of 6.11%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.34 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Apple Hospitality REIT will post 1.64 EPS for the current year.

Apple Hospitality REIT Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 30th were given a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 29th. Apple Hospitality REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 111.63%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Apple Hospitality REIT

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of APLE. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. EdgeRock Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Apple Hospitality REIT during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Apple Hospitality REIT during the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Fortis Group Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Fortis Group Advisors LLC now owns 2,986 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 1,493 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.66% of the company’s stock.

Apple Hospitality REIT Company Profile

Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc (NYSE: APLE) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns one of the largest and most diverse portfolios of upscale, rooms-focused hotels in the United States. Apple Hospitality's portfolio consists of 223 hotels with more than 29,400 guest rooms located in 87 markets throughout 37 states as well as one property leased to third parties.

