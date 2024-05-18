Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) Earns Buy Rating from Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $240.00 target price on the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on AMAT. Raymond James increased their price objective on Applied Materials from $180.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Applied Materials in a report on Thursday, April 11th. They issued a hold rating and a $225.00 price objective for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded Applied Materials from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and lifted their target price for the company from $220.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Bank Of America (Bofa) raised their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. Finally, B. Riley upped their price target on Applied Materials from $175.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, February 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Applied Materials presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $215.64.

Applied Materials Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of AMAT stock traded down $1.95 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $212.08. 8,031,759 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,374,870. The company has a quick ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 2.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $204.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $178.81. The company has a market cap of $176.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.38, a P/E/G ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 1.58. Applied Materials has a 12 month low of $120.18 and a 12 month high of $219.36.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 16th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $2.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.12. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 42.43% and a net margin of 27.57%. The company had revenue of $6.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.54 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.00 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Applied Materials will post 8.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Applied Materials Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 23rd will be issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 22nd. This is an increase from Applied Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.75%. Applied Materials’s payout ratio is presently 14.71%.

Institutional Trading of Applied Materials

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Applied Materials by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 75,008,622 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $15,469,028,000 after buying an additional 891,446 shares during the period. Capital International Investors increased its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 22,005,192 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $3,566,418,000 after buying an additional 682,098 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Applied Materials by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 13,738,382 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $2,226,581,000 after buying an additional 224,296 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Applied Materials by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 11,260,630 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $2,322,280,000 after buying an additional 360,002 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its position in Applied Materials by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 10,032,850 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,389,048,000 after acquiring an additional 456,865 shares during the period. 80.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Applied Materials Company Profile

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. The company operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

