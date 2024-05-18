Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) Given New $245.00 Price Target at Mizuho

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT – Free Report) had its target price boosted by Mizuho from $225.00 to $245.00 in a research report released on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock.

AMAT has been the subject of a number of other reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Applied Materials in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. They issued a hold rating and a $225.00 price target for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald raised Applied Materials from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and increased their target price for the stock from $220.00 to $260.00 in a report on Monday, April 8th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $180.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. B. Riley raised their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $175.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, February 12th. Finally, Bank Of America (Bofa) boosted their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $215.64.

Applied Materials Stock Performance

Shares of AMAT stock traded down $1.95 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $212.08. 8,031,759 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,374,870. Applied Materials has a 52 week low of $120.18 and a 52 week high of $219.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $176.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.38, a PEG ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 1.58. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $204.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $178.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a current ratio of 2.71.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 16th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $2.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $6.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.54 billion. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 42.43% and a net margin of 27.57%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.00 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Applied Materials will post 8.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Applied Materials Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.75%. This is a boost from Applied Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 22nd. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.71%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Applied Materials

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AMAT. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Applied Materials by 1.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 75,008,622 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $15,469,028,000 after acquiring an additional 891,446 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its position in Applied Materials by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 22,005,192 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,566,418,000 after purchasing an additional 682,098 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Applied Materials by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 13,738,382 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,226,581,000 after purchasing an additional 224,296 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Applied Materials by 3.3% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 11,260,630 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $2,322,280,000 after buying an additional 360,002 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 4.8% in the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 10,032,850 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,389,048,000 after buying an additional 456,865 shares in the last quarter. 80.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Applied Materials Company Profile

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. The company operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

