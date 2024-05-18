Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.12 EPS

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $2.09 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.97 by $0.12, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $6.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.54 billion. Applied Materials had a net margin of 27.03% and a return on equity of 43.56%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.00 earnings per share. Applied Materials updated its Q3 guidance to $1.83-2.19 EPS and its Q3 2024 guidance to 1.830-2.190 EPS.
Applied Materials Stock Performance
NASDAQ AMAT opened at $212.08 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 2.71 and a quick ratio of 1.91. Applied Materials has a 1-year low of $120.18 and a 1-year high of $219.36. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $204.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $178.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $176.22 billion, a PE ratio of 24.95, a P/E/G ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 1.58.
Applied Materials Increases Dividend
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 23rd will be given a $0.40 dividend. This is an increase from Applied Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 22nd. Applied Materials’s payout ratio is currently 15.06%.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Get Our Latest Stock Report on AMAT
About Applied Materials
Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. The company operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Applied Materials
- How to Invest in the FAANG Stocks
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 5/13 – 5/17
- Golden Cross Stocks: Pattern, Examples and Charts
- Take-Two Interactive Software Offers 2nd Chance for Investors
- Market Cap Calculator: How to Calculate Market Cap
- Deere & Company’s Q2 Report: Strong Revenue, Cautious Outlook
Receive News & Ratings for Applied Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Applied Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.