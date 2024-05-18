Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) Price Target Raised to $250.00 at Bank of America

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT – Free Report) had its price objective raised by Bank of America from $222.00 to $250.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock.

Several other analysts have also commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $142.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $180.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $170.00 to $211.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a buy rating and issued a $240.00 target price on shares of Applied Materials in a research report on Friday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Applied Materials from $156.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Applied Materials currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $215.64.

Shares of Applied Materials stock traded down $1.95 on Friday, hitting $212.08. 8,031,759 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,374,870. The stock has a market capitalization of $176.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $204.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $178.81. Applied Materials has a 1-year low of $120.18 and a 1-year high of $219.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 2.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 16th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $2.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $6.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.54 billion. Applied Materials had a net margin of 27.57% and a return on equity of 42.43%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.00 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Applied Materials will post 8.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 23rd will be paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 22nd. This is an increase from Applied Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.71%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wahed Invest LLC boosted its stake in Applied Materials by 15.4% in the first quarter. Wahed Invest LLC now owns 16,476 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,398,000 after acquiring an additional 2,202 shares in the last quarter. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. acquired a new position in Applied Materials in the first quarter valued at $162,873,000. National Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in Applied Materials in the first quarter valued at $1,121,000. New Covenant Trust Company N.A. acquired a new position in Applied Materials in the first quarter valued at $186,000. Finally, Plato Investment Management Ltd boosted its stake in Applied Materials by 1,190.0% in the first quarter. Plato Investment Management Ltd now owns 39,022 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $8,048,000 after acquiring an additional 35,997 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.56% of the company’s stock.

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. The company operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

