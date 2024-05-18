ARCA biopharma (NASDAQ:ABIO) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of ARCA biopharma (NASDAQ:ABIOFree Report) in a research report report published on Tuesday. The firm issued a sell rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

ABIO stock opened at $3.33 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $2.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.09. ARCA biopharma has a fifty-two week low of $1.56 and a fifty-two week high of $4.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.93 and a beta of 0.89.

ARCA biopharma (NASDAQ:ABIOGet Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in ARCA biopharma stock. abrdn plc purchased a new stake in ARCA biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABIOFree Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 32,461 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $55,000. Institutional investors own 56.44% of the company’s stock.

ARCA biopharma, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of targeted therapies for cardiovascular diseases. Its lead product candidate is Gencaro, a pharmacogenetically-targeted beta-adrenergic receptor antagonist that has completed Phase IIb trial for the treatment of atrial fibrillation in patients with heart failure.

