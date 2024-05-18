Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL) Trading Up 1.2%

Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL – Get Free Report) shares were up 1.2% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $99.33 and last traded at $99.01. Approximately 176,704 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 89% from the average daily volume of 1,676,582 shares. The stock had previously closed at $97.87.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. JMP Securities upped their price objective on Arch Capital Group from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Arch Capital Group from $103.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $98.00 price objective on shares of Arch Capital Group in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Roth Mkm restated a “buy” rating and issued a $110.00 price target on shares of Arch Capital Group in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Arch Capital Group from $88.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $100.67.

Get Arch Capital Group alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on ACGL

Arch Capital Group Trading Up 2.2 %

The firm has a market cap of $37.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.57. The business has a 50-day moving average of $93.38 and a 200-day moving average of $85.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.59.

Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The insurance provider reported $2.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.06 by $0.39. Arch Capital Group had a net margin of 33.65% and a return on equity of 21.85%. The firm had revenue of $4.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.77 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.73 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 19.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Arch Capital Group Ltd. will post 8.55 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Nicolas Papadopoulo sold 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.52, for a total value of $5,251,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 651,931 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $57,057,001.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, insider Nicolas Papadopoulo sold 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.52, for a total value of $5,251,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 651,931 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $57,057,001.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Maamoun Rajeh sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.48, for a total value of $4,374,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 336,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,408,151.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 145,689 shares of company stock worth $12,838,617 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in Arch Capital Group by 4.7% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 12,507 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $997,000 after acquiring an additional 563 shares during the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Arch Capital Group by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 38,276 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,051,000 after buying an additional 1,491 shares in the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Arch Capital Group by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 9,317 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $743,000 after buying an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board boosted its holdings in shares of Arch Capital Group by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 19,400 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,546,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Arch Capital Group by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 31,466 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,508,000 after purchasing an additional 1,805 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.07% of the company’s stock.

About Arch Capital Group

(Get Free Report)

Arch Capital Group Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, reinsurance, and mortgage insurance products worldwide. The company's Insurance segment offers primary and excess casualty coverages; loss sensitive primary casualty insurance programs; directors' and officers' liability, errors and omissions liability, employment practices and fiduciary liability, crime, professional indemnity, and other financial related coverages; medical professional and general liability insurance coverages; and workers' compensation and umbrella liability, as well as commercial automobile and inland marine products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Arch Capital Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arch Capital Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.