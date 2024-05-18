Arcosa (NYSE:ACA) Price Target Raised to $110.00

Arcosa (NYSE:ACA – Free Report) had its price objective raised by DA Davidson from $105.00 to $110.00 in a research note released on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of Arcosa from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Arcosa has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $93.00.

Get Arcosa alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on Arcosa

Arcosa Price Performance

Shares of Arcosa stock traded down $0.25 on Friday, hitting $86.57. 202,001 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 268,574. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.65 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 2.28. Arcosa has a 52 week low of $61.98 and a 52 week high of $89.44. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $82.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $79.78.

Arcosa (NYSE:ACA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $598.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $580.06 million. Arcosa had a net margin of 6.05% and a return on equity of 6.13%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.06 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Arcosa will post 3.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Arcosa Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Investors of record on Monday, July 15th will be given a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.23%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 12th. Arcosa’s dividend payout ratio is presently 6.85%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Arcosa

In other Arcosa news, insider Kerry S. Cole sold 10,978 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.71, for a total transaction of $973,858.38. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 18,527 shares in the company, valued at $1,643,530.17. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Arcosa

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Arcosa by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,549,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $458,620,000 after purchasing an additional 32,164 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Arcosa by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,860,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $236,424,000 after acquiring an additional 39,008 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Arcosa by 1.2% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 597,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,960,000 after acquiring an additional 7,089 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in Arcosa by 1.3% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 583,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,982,000 after acquiring an additional 7,728 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Arcosa in the fourth quarter worth about $45,468,000. 90.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Arcosa

(Get Free Report)

Arcosa, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides infrastructure-related products and solutions for the construction, engineered structures, and transportation markets in the United States. It operates through three segments: Construction Products, Engineered Structures, and Transportation Products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Arcosa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arcosa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.