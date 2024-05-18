Arcturus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ARCT) Stock Price Up 5.9%

Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ARCT – Get Free Report) shares shot up 5.9% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $30.99 and last traded at $30.74. 141,892 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 69% from the average session volume of 458,322 shares. The stock had previously closed at $29.02.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Arcturus Therapeutics from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price on shares of Arcturus Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Arcturus Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, March 8th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on Arcturus Therapeutics from $87.00 to $86.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Arcturus Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.86.

The business has a 50 day moving average of $30.77 and a 200-day moving average of $30.42. The company has a market capitalization of $802.03 million, a P/E ratio of -7.62 and a beta of 2.65.

Arcturus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ARCT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.69) by $1.37. The business had revenue of $33.99 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $64.14 million. Arcturus Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 37.61% and a negative net margin of 81.59%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. will post -4.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO Pad Chivukula sold 17,435 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.02, for a total transaction of $610,573.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 473,448 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,580,148.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 13.80% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Arcturus Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of Arcturus Therapeutics in the third quarter worth $53,000. AJOVista LLC bought a new position in shares of Arcturus Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at $65,000. Quest Partners LLC purchased a new position in Arcturus Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth about $67,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new stake in shares of Arcturus Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $89,000. Institutional investors own 94.54% of the company’s stock.

Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc, a late-stage clinical messenger RNA medicines and vaccine company, focuses on the development of infectious disease vaccines and other products within liver and respiratory rare diseases. Its technology platforms include LUNAR lipid-mediated delivery and STARR mRNA.

