Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund, Inc. (ARDC) To Go Ex-Dividend on May 20th

Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund, Inc. (NYSE:ARDC – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, May 10th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 21st will be paid a dividend of 0.1175 per share on Friday, May 31st. This represents a $1.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 20th.

Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund has increased its dividend by an average of 4.1% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 2 years.

Shares of Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund stock opened at $14.59 on Friday. Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund has a 52-week low of $11.56 and a 52-week high of $14.89. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $14.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.61.

Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income fund launched by Ares Management LLC. The fund is managed by Ares Capital Management II LLC. It primarily invests in the U.S. securities and companies. The fund primarily invests in debt instruments such as senior loans made primarily to companies whose debt is rated below investment grade, corporate bonds that are primarily high yield issues rated below investment grade, equity securities of CLOs and debt securities issued by CLOs, and other fixed-income instruments.

