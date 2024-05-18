Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARWR) Short Interest Update

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARWR – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 9,610,000 shares, an increase of 8.3% from the April 15th total of 8,870,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,250,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 7.7 days.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Victoria Vakiener sold 1,799 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.31, for a total value of $41,934.69. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 30,205 shares in the company, valued at approximately $704,078.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Kenneth Allen Myszkowski sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.19, for a total value of $1,407,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 400,600 shares in the company, valued at $14,097,114. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Victoria Vakiener sold 1,799 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.31, for a total value of $41,934.69. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 30,205 shares in the company, valued at approximately $704,078.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 112.0% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 988 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 522 shares in the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Quest Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth $45,000. Finally, Friedenthal Financial acquired a new stake in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at $51,000. 62.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup upped their price objective on Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $50.00 target price on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Chardan Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from $36.00 to $27.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $51.00.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 0.9 %

ARWR opened at $24.77 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.08 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.83 and a beta of 0.78. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $25.47 and a 200-day moving average of $28.67. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $20.67 and a 12-month high of $39.83.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARWR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.96). Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 140.72% and a negative net margin of 163.32%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.45 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 100.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals will post -2.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc develops medicines for the treatment of intractable diseases in the United States. The company's products in pipeline includes Plozasiran, which is in Phase 2b and one Phase 3 clinical trial to treat hypertriglyceridemia, mixed dyslipidemia, and chylomicronemia syndrome; Zodasiran that is in Phase 2b clinical trial for the treatment of dyslipidemia and hypertriglyceridemia; ARO-PNPLA3, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial to treat patients with non-alcoholic steatohepatitis; ARO-RAGE that is in Phase 1/2a clinical trial to treat inflammatory pulmonary conditions; and ARO-MUC5AC, which is in Phase 1/2a clinical trial to treat muco-obstructive pulmonary diseases.

Featured Stories

