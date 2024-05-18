Ashford (NYSE:AINC) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Ashford (NYSE:AINC – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday. The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.
AINC stock opened at $4.83 on Tuesday. Ashford has a 12 month low of $1.91 and a 12 month high of $10.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.57 million, a PE ratio of -0.37 and a beta of 1.25.
Ashford (NYSE:AINC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $1.88 earnings per share for the quarter. Ashford had a negative return on equity of 21.29% and a negative net margin of 0.55%. The company had revenue of $209.13 million for the quarter.
Ashford, Inc is an asset management firm. The firm provides investment management and related services to the real estate and hospitality sectors. Ashford, Inc was formed on April 2, 2014 and is based in Dallas, Texas. Ashford Inc(NYSEAM:AINC) operates independently of Ashford Hospitality Trust, Inc as of November 5, 2019.
