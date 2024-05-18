Aspen Technology (NASDAQ:AZPN) Upgraded to Buy by Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Aspen Technology (NASDAQ:AZPN – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Friday, MarketBeat.com reports. They currently have $255.00 price target on the technology company’s stock, up from their previous price target of $185.00.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on AZPN. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Aspen Technology from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday. StockNews.com upgraded Aspen Technology from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Aspen Technology from $196.00 to $180.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, William Blair raised shares of Aspen Technology to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $219.50.

AZPN stock traded up $8.06 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $221.94. 188,189 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 280,327. Aspen Technology has a one year low of $161.32 and a one year high of $224.77. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $204.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $197.97.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in Aspen Technology by 116.1% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 567,200 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $115,856,000 after purchasing an additional 304,712 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Aspen Technology in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,630,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Aspen Technology in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,309,000. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Aspen Technology by 3.5% during the third quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 3,721,956 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $760,247,000 after acquiring an additional 124,934 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in shares of Aspen Technology by 12.9% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,044,959 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $215,920,000 after acquiring an additional 119,102 shares during the period. 45.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Aspen Technology, Inc provides industrial software that focuses on helping customers in asset-intensive industries worldwide. The company's solutions address complex environments where it is critical to optimize the asset design, operation, and maintenance lifecycle. Its software is used in performance engineering, modeling and design, supply chain management, predictive and prescriptive maintenance, digital grid management, and industrial data management.

